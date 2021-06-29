UPDATE: Man robbed bank to pay for his football team's hotel bill, prosecutors say

King said he knew Gist-Holden from playing on the Illini Panthers, a semi-professional team in the Mid States Football League.

Investigators allege Gist-Holden was having financial difficulties, including an inability to pay rent on his house in the 4600 block of Buchanan Street in Gary or hotel bill where team members were staying in Downers Grove prior to a game they were to scheduled to have played.

Investigators said they found a text King sent to an unidentified witness, claiming Gist-Holden was planning a robbery June 11 to pay the team’s hotel bill.

King said Gist-Holden provided the handgun King was caught with and that Gist-Holden was the one who shot and killed Castellana.

Investigators had a court issue an arrest warrant for Gist-Holden, who had fled to Georgia. He had evaded several police chases in Atlanta before being captured after he crashed his car near Valdosta, Georgia, in another high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

The affidavit states Gist-Holden wanted to become a police informant and “work off” his charges.

He allegedly admitted being in Gary with King the day of the robbery, but claimed the rifle used in the bank robbery was “gone and would never be able to be found.”