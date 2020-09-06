UPDATE: Man shot in arm outside Highland bar, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — A 34-year-old Hammond man told police he was shot in the arm outside Growlers on Highway early Sunday by a suspect who fled the scene.

Highland police arrived about 2:20 a.m. and found a crowd outside the bar, 2816 Highway Ave., after responding to a report of gunshots.

Officers located the Hammond man in an alley behind the building, near a rear door to the bar. He was taken to Community Hospital in Munster with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The man told police he arrived at Growler's with a friend and a group of other people, all of whom had left Shades of Time bar in Griffith.

The man said he got out of his friend's car in the parking lot to the east of Growlers and heard a male voice call out his name, police said.

He then saw a man, dressed in all black and holding a gun, who shot him in the right arm, police said.

The Hammond man ran to Growlers' entrance for help. The suspect fled before police arrived.

The Hammond man told investigators he didn't want to pursue charges, police said.

The shooting remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lee Natelborg at 219-838-3184.