UPDATE: Man shot in arm outside Highland bar, police say

HIGHLAND — A 34-year-old Hammond man told police he was shot in the arm outside Growlers on Highway early Sunday by a suspect who fled the scene.
Highland police arrived about 2:20 a.m. and found a crowd outside the bar, 2816 Highway Ave., after responding to a report of gunshots.
Officers located the Hammond man in an alley behind the building, near a rear door to the bar. He was taken to Community Hospital in Munster with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.
The man told police he arrived at Growler's with a friend and a group of other people, all of whom had left Shades of Time bar in Griffith.
The man said he got out of his friend's car in the parking lot to the east of Growlers and heard a male voice call out his name, police said.
He then saw a man, dressed in all black and holding a gun, who shot him in the right arm, police said.
The Hammond man ran to Growlers' entrance for help. The suspect fled before police arrived.
The Hammond man told investigators he didn't want to pursue charges, police said.
The shooting remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lee Natelborg at 219-838-3184.
Griffith police were not called to Shades of Time bar Saturday night into Sunday for any disturbances and did not have any reason to believe a disturbance there may have gone unreported, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
Highland police said they planned to refer the case to Indiana Excise Police for review. Excise police serve as the licensing authority for Indiana businesses with licenses to serve alcoholic beverages.
The shooting Sunday isn't the first time someone has been wounded by gunfire outside Growlers.
The bar also was the site of a 2018 fight that led to an off-duty East Chicago police officer being shot in the head and an off-duty Gary police officer being shot in the arm, court records show.
O'Neill Cruz-Burgos, 27, of Burnham, Illinois, was charged with five felony counts in connection with the May 19, 2018, fight outside the bar. A bouncer at the bar and two women also were charged with misdemeanors.
According to court records, the bouncer refused to allow Cruz-Burgos to re-enter the bar after he left to take a phone call and then forcibly removed him from the business.
As the two men fought in the bar's east parking lot, the off-duty officers from East Chicago and Gary went outside to help the bouncer, records state.
Cruz-Burgos is accused of gaining control of a gun dropped by the off-duty Gary officer during the fight and using it to shoot the Gary officer in the arm and the East Chicago officer in the head.
Cruz-Burgos pleaded not guilty and has been free on a $4,000 cash bond since July 2018. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 9.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.