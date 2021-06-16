UPDATE: Man shot to death at apartment complex in Gary's 3rd homicide in 3 days

Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.

Gary police asked anyone with information about the circumstances of Fleming's death to contact the Metro Homicide Unit.

Ivana Jenkins, 31, of Gary, was shot to death about 10 p.m. Monday outside a business in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said.

Officers found Jenkins after responding to a report of a gunshot victim. She was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.

Two men were wounded in separate shootings Sunday and Monday, Westerfield said.

An 18-year-old man sought treatment about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot, Westerfield said.

The man told police he was driving near 10th Avenue and Clay Street when a man dressed in all black began shooting at his car. The man drove himself to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210.

On Monday, a 35-year-old Gary man arrived at Methodist Northlake about 4:30 a.m. after he was shot in the hand, Westerfield said.