UPDATE: Man shot to death at apartment complex in Gary's 3rd homicide in 3 days

GARY — A man was shot to death Wednesday outside the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments in the city's third homicide in the past three days, police said.
Gary police responded about 11:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of West 24th Avenue for reports of shots fired and a man down, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
A man in his late 20s was found lying on an easement, she said. He showed no signs of life as officers attempted to render aid.
Police vehicles and an ambulance could be seen parked near a building in the complex as a crowd gathered nearby. A white sheet lay on the ground near vehicles parked by an apartment building.
A Lake County coroner's van responded, along with crime scene detectives from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
The man's homicide marked the third in Gary since Sunday. Two other people have been wounded in shootings in the past three days.
Travontee Fleming, 30, of Gary, was found dead in the 2100 block of Mississippi Street in the city's East Midtown section, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.
Coroner's investigators responded to the area about 12:20 p.m.
Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
Gary police asked anyone with information about the circumstances of Fleming's death to contact the Metro Homicide Unit.
Ivana Jenkins, 31, of Gary, was shot to death about 10 p.m. Monday outside a business in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said.
Officers found Jenkins after responding to a report of a gunshot victim. She was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.
Two men were wounded in separate shootings Sunday and Monday, Westerfield said.
An 18-year-old man sought treatment about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot, Westerfield said.
The man told police he was driving near 10th Avenue and Clay Street when a man dressed in all black began shooting at his car. The man drove himself to the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210.
On Monday, a 35-year-old Gary man arrived at Methodist Northlake about 4:30 a.m. after he was shot in the hand, Westerfield said.
The man told police he drove to a gas station in the city's Miller section to visit with a woman he met online, followed her to another location and was shot by one of several men he met at the second location, police said.
The man said he ran off on foot and drove himself to the hospital about two hours later, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.