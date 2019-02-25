Try 1 month for 99¢
Generic crime logo

GARY — A man died in a shooting late Sunday on the city's West Side, a coroner's release said.

The man, who was identified as a 69-year-old resident of Fair Oaks, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Jennings Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Responding officers found the man lying in the street at approximately 9:10 p.m. after a caller alerted authorities to a possible gunshot victim, according to Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady.

Coroner's investigators dispatched about 9:25 p.m. and pronounced the man dead at the scene at 10:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.