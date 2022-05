UPDATE: Man sought in wake of knife attack at Methodist Southlake Hospital, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A Glenwood man was wanted Thursday on charges he stabbed a co-worker in the face and chest Monday afternoon at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus and fled before police arrived.

Diandre C. Smith, 25, who worked in the hospital's kitchen, is accused of attacking a custodial employee while the employee was in a locker room with his back toward a door.

The wounded man told police he "felt something slash his face, and when he turned around he saw the man holding a black folding knife with a 4-inch blade," Lake Criminal Court records state.

Smith stabbed the man again, and the man shoved Smith away and grabbed a chair to fend off Smith, court records state.

No one was immediately available Thursday at the hospital for comment.

The man made his way to the cafeteria, where he told another employee he'd been stabbed by a man from food services, according to court documents.

A police officer working security at the hospital was heading to the cafeteria when he noticed a man he later identified as Smith leaving the hospital in a hurry, records state.

The officer continued on to the cafeteria, where he found the victim seated in a chair with a puddle of blood under him and a woman applying pressure to his wounds.

The man suffered two stab wounds to the left side of his stomach or chest area and one under his left eye. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where doctors discovered the wounds resulted in a pierced liver, cracked ribs and a punctured artery.

The man told police he recognized Smith, whom he knew to be a kitchen worker, from passing at work but didn't know his name. The man didn't know why Smith would stab him, records state.

He gave police a description of his attacker, which helped officers and hospital staff identify Smith. When presented with a photo of Smith, the man identified him as the suspect, court records state.

The officer who saw Smith leaving the hospital told investigators he'd noticed Smith a couple of hours before the stabbing acting strangely in a bathroom.

Smith was urinating in a stall with an open door and repeatedly grabbing toilet paper. The officer thought it was weird because a man doesn't normally need to grab toilet paper "while performing that function," records state.

Smith was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The victim was in stable condition Thursday morning, Merrillville police said.

A magistrate sent Smith's bond at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3531, ext. 349, or email avanrite@merrillville.in.gov.

Times Staff Writer Bob Kasarda contributed to reporting.

