UPDATE: Man sought in wake of knife attack at Southlake Methodist Hospital, police say

MERRILLVILLE — One person is in stable condition and another is at-large facing multiple felony counts following an assault with a knife Monday at Southlake Methodist Hospital at 8701 Broadway, Merrillville police say.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Diandre Smith, who is from Glenwood, Illinois, according to police and court records.

He faces felony counts of aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, court records show.

Police said they arrived at the hospital to find a male victim with multiple wounds. The suspect, identified as Smith, had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

The victim was treated for his wounds and was in stable condition Thursday morning, according to police.

No one was immediately available Thursday at the hospital for comment.

A $50,000 bond has been set in the case, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Merrillville Police Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3531, extension 349 or at avanrite@merrillville.in.gov.

