UPDATE: Man suspected of shooting at police charged in subsequent pursuit that ended in East Chicago

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man remains a suspect in a shooting Jan. 30 involving a railroad police officer in Chicago and has been charged in connection with a pursuit Feb. 3 that ended with a crash in East Chicago, officials said.

Anthony Harris, 27, of Chicago, was taken into custody Feb. 3 after a crash in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue in East Chicago, Chicago police said.

Harris is suspected of shooting at a Norfolk Southern police officer Jan. 30 on railroad property in Chicago, said Jeff DeGraff, spokesman for Norfolk Southern.

"I can confirm that this suspect was also involved in the shooting from the weekend prior," DeGraff said.

A Norfolk Southern officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect Jan. 30 in the 4800 block of Halsted Street in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The railroad officer spotted a vehicle on the property that matched the description of a vehicle connected to an earlier burglary, DeGraff said.

The railroad officer asked Chicago police to assist with a traffic stop. As the railroad officer approached the vehicle, someone in it began shooting, DeGraff said.