UPDATE: Man suspected of shooting at police charged in subsequent pursuit that ended in East Chicago

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man remains a suspect in a shooting Jan. 30 involving a railroad police officer in Chicago and has been charged in connection with a pursuit Feb. 3 that ended with a crash in East Chicago, officials said.
Anthony Harris, 27, of Chicago, was taken into custody Feb. 3 after a crash in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue in East Chicago, Chicago police said.
Harris is suspected of shooting at a Norfolk Southern police officer Jan. 30 on railroad property in Chicago, said Jeff DeGraff, spokesman for Norfolk Southern.
"I can confirm that this suspect was also involved in the shooting from the weekend prior," DeGraff said.
A Norfolk Southern officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect Jan. 30 in the 4800 block of Halsted Street in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The railroad officer spotted a vehicle on the property that matched the description of a vehicle connected to an earlier burglary, DeGraff said.
The railroad officer asked Chicago police to assist with a traffic stop. As the railroad officer approached the vehicle, someone in it began shooting, DeGraff said.
The railroad officer took cover behind his vehicle and returned fire. He was not wounded, but his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. The officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, DeGraff said.
On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern police officer noticed a different vehicle — a gray pickup truck — on railroad property in Chicago, DeGraff said.
The officer contacted Chicago police to assist with a traffic stop. Chicago police arrived and a traffic stop was attempted, but Harris crashed into a Norfolk Southern police officer's vehicle and fled, officials said.
Chicago police pursued Harris, and the Norfolk Southern officer tailed the chase to provide assistance if necessary, authorities said.
The pursuit crossed into East Chicago, where police from that city joined the chase.
An East Chicago police car was involved in a crash about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 while assisting other agencies in the pursuit, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera told The Times. The officer was not injured.
The fleeing driver struck another car, and the chase ended in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue, police said.
Harris was taken into custody. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing, misdemeanor counts of driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of a crash, and three separate traffic offenses.
There was no public record Wednesday of any charges against Harris in Lake County.
The Jan. 30 shooting remained under investigation, according to Norfolk Southern and Chicago police.