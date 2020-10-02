UPDATE: Man to face charges after leading Portage police on chase into Illinois, crashing into tow truck

PORTAGE — A burglary suspect led police on a high-speed chase Friday morning that ended just over the state line in Illinois, resulting in a minor collision caused by the fleeing driver before he was taken into custody, according to Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard.
Portage authorities are filing charges against William Lee Davis, 45, of South Bend, including fleeing law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving, police said.
Maynard said the chase began at 9:51 a.m. Friday after someone spotted a vehicle that fit the description of belonging to a suspect sought by police in a Sept. 20 burglary in the 7400 block of Industrial Road. Police and The Times had published surveillance images of the suspect online.
The caller was following the vehicle, which was driving westbound on U.S. 6 near McCool Road. As the vehicle came close to U.S. 6 and Augusta Boulevard, it began making random turns and pulling in and out of nearby business parking lots, apparently trying to get away from the person who was following, police said.
Officers descended on the area and found the vehicle driving north on Willowcreek Road at Mulberry Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, the driver took off before officers even turned on their overhead lights, Maynard said.
Davis then continued fleeing north and then turned westbound on Interstate 94. The chase continued into Lake County, where a Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle's movements.
When the pursuit continued into Illinois, police started to back off from the vehicle as the helicopter followed along, in hopes the suspect would slow down.
Shortly after, a flat back tire on the fleeing vehicle caused it to crash into a tow truck. Police said no one was injured in the crash, however the tow truck was damaged. As the vehicle attempted to continue on with a flat, police officer used a technique for curbing a vehicle that is possible once speeds are slow enough, Maynard said.
Davis was arrested without further incident and his vehicle, a 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander, was impounded and a warrant to search the vehicle is being processed. Officers plan to look for evidence relating to the burglary inside the car.
The photos released earlier this week of the burglary suspect show a man sitting in a white SUV outside the business around noon Sept. 20, then returning that evening and forcing his way into the building and stealing about $1,500 in tools, Portage police said.
"We would like to thank the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit and Illinois State Police for their assistance in bringing this dangerous situation to a conclusion," Maynard said.
