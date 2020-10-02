UPDATE: Man to face charges after leading Portage police on chase into Illinois, crashing into tow truck

PORTAGE — A burglary suspect led police on a high-speed chase Friday morning that ended just over the state line in Illinois, resulting in a minor collision caused by the fleeing driver before he was taken into custody, according to Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard.

Portage authorities are filing charges against William Lee Davis, 45, of South Bend, including fleeing law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving, police said.

Maynard said the chase began at 9:51 a.m. Friday after someone spotted a vehicle that fit the description of belonging to a suspect sought by police in a Sept. 20 burglary in the 7400 block of Industrial Road. Police and The Times had published surveillance images of the suspect online.

The caller was following the vehicle, which was driving westbound on U.S. 6 near McCool Road. As the vehicle came close to U.S. 6 and Augusta Boulevard, it began making random turns and pulling in and out of nearby business parking lots, apparently trying to get away from the person who was following, police said.

Officers descended on the area and found the vehicle driving north on Willowcreek Road at Mulberry Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, the driver took off before officers even turned on their overhead lights, Maynard said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}