CROWN POINT — A Tennessee man turned himself in Wednesday on a charge alleging he shot a 20-year-old man to death earlier this year in Merrillville.
Ja’Vaughn Sease, 21, is accused of arranging to trade a 9 mm handgun for a mini AR-15 before killing Jalen Sherwood on April 17 in the 6000 block of Harrison Street.
Sherwood, of Merrillville, was found dead inside the home, which was being rented by a friend's family.
It took some time for police to learn Sease's name because some witnesses didn't immediately place him at the crime scene, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Police learned Sease contacted Sherwood’s relative through an intermediary and denied shooting Sherwood. The relative told Sease to call detectives, but he never did, records allege.
Several witnesses eventually told police Sease went to the home to trade guns with Sherwood. Sease rode in a black car with four other men, and three of them went inside the home, records allege.
A witness told police they were inside for a short time before gunshots were heard.
The driver of the black car started to pull away, and Sease exited the house holding the AR-15, records allege. Sease and the other two men reentered the car, and they left.
Witnesses described a black car parked near the home at the time of the homicide, records say.
Sease turned himself in Wednesday at the Lake County Jail, Merrillville police said.
