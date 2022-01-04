UPDATE: Man wanted on battery, meth charges captured in Valparaiso, police say

VALPARAISO — Police have located a 31-year-old man wanted on multiple felony warrants for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and failure to comply for possession of methamphetamine.

Police said Joseph R. Meulemans was located on Tuesday in Valparaiso, after authorities released his photo requesting the public's help in finding him.

Valparaiso Police Department Capt. E.J. Hall said Meulemans was arrested at 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held in Porter County Jail.

The battery resulting in moderate injury charge was filed Nov. 19, and Meulemans is ordered to have no bond pertaining to the charge, according to Porter Superior Court records.

Meulemans' drug-related charges were filed on June 21.

He was described as having multiple tattoos across his body and head, and they stated he frequents various locations throughout the Valparaiso area though he does not have a vehicle, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.