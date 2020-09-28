UPDATE: Man wearing bulletproof vest fired into crowd before gunfight with police, records allege

GARY — A police officer found himself in the midst of a chaotic scene early Sunday when he went to investigate gunshots near a downtown nightclub and encountered a man in a bulletproof vest shooting into a crowd of people, court records show.
The officer watched as Fredrick D. Craft Jr., 21, continued to fire a handgun after Kevin Blackmon, 28, fell to the ground in the lot just north of the Loft nightclub at 752 Broadway, according to court documents.
When Gary police Officer Martin Garza ordered Craft to drop his gun, Craft turned and began firing at the officer, records allege.
Garza returned fire, shooting Craft in the leg. Craft stumbled east from the vacant lot just north of the Loft nightclub in the 700 block of Broadway and fell down in front of another officer.
Police detained Craft before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition. He remained under guard Monday at the hospital, records show.
Blackmon, who was found face down in the middle of the lot, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner's office and court records.
Craft was charged Monday with murdering Blackmon and attempting to murder Garza. He was expected to be taken into custody upon his release from the hospital.
Police were in the area when the gunfire began, helping to disperse a large crowd as the nightclub closed, court records state.
Garza told a detective he and other officers were parked in the area, with the emergency lights on their police cars activated. Their presence is normal procedure during closing time at some nightclubs in Gary.
When a detective arrived, he observed several spent ammunition casings in the vacant lot and gunfire damage to several vehicles, records state.
Garza and other officers put themselves in harm's way, acting quickly to take down the threat and prevent injury to other people, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. He commended them for their professionalism.
Court records did not indicate what a possible motive for the shooting could have been.
Craft was charged in June 2019 with felony domestic battery and strangulation, Lake Criminal Court records show. He pleaded not guilty, and his next hearing was set for Oct. 8 before Judge Diane Boswell.
Blackmon also had a pending case in Lake Criminal Court, records show.
In that case, Blackmon and a co-defendant each were charged in connection with a shooting June 30, 2019, at the Dorie Miller housing complex.
According to court records, the co-defendant became angry because a man from the city's Glen Park neighborhood showed up at the party, so he pulled out a handgun and waved it in the air.
As the co-defendant and the Glen Park man squared off to fight, Blackmon "snuck up and punched him in the left side of his jaw," records allege.
The man began walking away but was shot in the right arm, records state.
Anyone with information about the shooting outside the Loft nighclub Sunday is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
The Gary Fraternal Order of Police Lodge said in a statement Sunday it was happy no police officers or bystanders were hurt in the gunfight.
"We as the Gary FOP are confident that the investigation will show that the officers and members of the Gary FOP performed in heroic fashion using their training and bravery to stop the threat of anyone else being injured or killed," FOP lodge President Sgt. Gregory Wolf said.
