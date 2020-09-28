UPDATE: Man wearing bulletproof vest fired into crowd before gunfight with police, records allege

Police were in the area when the gunfire began, helping to disperse a large crowd as the nightclub closed, court records state.

Garza told a detective he and other officers were parked in the area, with the emergency lights on their police cars activated. Their presence is normal procedure during closing time at some nightclubs in Gary.

When a detective arrived, he observed several spent ammunition casings in the vacant lot and gunfire damage to several vehicles, records state.

Garza and other officers put themselves in harm's way, acting quickly to take down the threat and prevent injury to other people, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. He commended them for their professionalism.

Court records did not indicate what a possible motive for the shooting could have been.

Craft was charged in June 2019 with felony domestic battery and strangulation, Lake Criminal Court records show. He pleaded not guilty, and his next hearing was set for Oct. 8 before Judge Diane Boswell.

Blackmon also had a pending case in Lake Criminal Court, records show.

In that case, Blackmon and a co-defendant each were charged in connection with a shooting June 30, 2019, at the Dorie Miller housing complex.