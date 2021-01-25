UPDATE: Man who crashed into Crown Point home was 'extremely' intoxicated, police say

CROWN POINT — A man appeared to be driving "extremely" intoxicated — nearly 4.5 times over the legal blood alcohol concentration limit — when he drove an SUV through an occupied home late Sunday, police said.

The 25-year-old driver, who is from Crown Point, was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.368, well over the legal limit of 0.08, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

Police say the driver did not consent to a blood sample at the scene. A toxicology report was taken later, after officers obtained a warrant to retrieve a sample, Land said.

Crown Point police responded to the crash scene about 11:45 p.m. after receiving a report that a car had just crashed into a home in the 1300 block of Hayes Street.

There, officers saw a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox lodged completely inside the home after it had driven into and crashed through its brick exterior, Land said.

The dark, four-door vehicle was seen inside what appeared to be a living room through a gaping hole it left in the front of the house.

Two residents, both of whom were uninjured, told police they were awake when they heard the car slam into their home, Land said.