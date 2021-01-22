UPDATE: Man with BB gun jumped counter in bank robberies in St. John, DeMotte, police allege

ST. JOHN — A 29-year-old Gary man has been charged with Tuesday's armed robbery at the local Fifth Third Bank, just a couple of days after being nabbed following a bank robbery in DeMotte, police said.
Ronnie Adams Jr. is accused of jumping over a teller counter with a BB gun on his hip and saying, "I'm taking all this (expletive)," before taking cash from several tellers' drawers.
Adams jumped back over the counter and fled before police arrived, dropping several small denomination bills on his way out, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Adams left the bank with $3,113, St. John police spokesman Roger Patz said.
He was seen fleeing in a silver Buick LaCrosse, according to court documents.
As police were investigating the bank robbery, other officers responded to a silent panic alarm at a nearby T-Mobile store, court records show.
Employees at the T-Mobile told police a man — later identified as Adams — came in to buy a cellphone, but became argumentative when told he needed some type of identification or account information to complete a transaction, records state.
A day after the crimes in St. John, police learned the Fifth Third Bank in DeMotte was robbed by a man matching the description of the St. John suspect, Patz said.
The suspect in the DeMotte robbery also jumped over a counter to grab money from tellers' drawers and fled in a silver Buick LaCrosse, according to court records.
Police recovered a small, black Airsoft gun in the shape of a semi-automatic handgun and a large Airsoft gun in the shape of an AK-47-style rifle, documents show.
A short time later, Adams was taken into custody in Porter County following a high-speed chase.
A 28-year-old Gary woman in the car with Adams also was detained for questioning, records show.
The woman told police Adams told her the morning of the St. John robbery he was tired of having no money, documents allege.
He came out of the St. John bank with money in his pocket, and they drove to Southlake Mall and spent $2,000 on clothing and shoes, she said. Adams also gave money to a relative, court records allege.
Adams was charged in Lake County with one count of armed robbery.
He was charged in Porter County with felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
He was charged in Jasper County with felony counts of robbery and theft. He was being held at the Jasper County Jail on a bond of $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash.