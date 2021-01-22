UPDATE: Man with BB gun jumped counter in bank robberies in St. John, DeMotte, police allege

The suspect in the DeMotte robbery also jumped over a counter to grab money from tellers' drawers and fled in a silver Buick LaCrosse, according to court records.

Police recovered a small, black Airsoft gun in the shape of a semi-automatic handgun and a large Airsoft gun in the shape of an AK-47-style rifle, documents show.

A short time later, Adams was taken into custody in Porter County following a high-speed chase.

A 28-year-old Gary woman in the car with Adams also was detained for questioning, records show.

The woman told police Adams told her the morning of the St. John robbery he was tired of having no money, documents allege.

He came out of the St. John bank with money in his pocket, and they drove to Southlake Mall and spent $2,000 on clothing and shoes, she said. Adams also gave money to a relative, court records allege.

Adams was charged in Lake County with one count of armed robbery.

He was charged in Porter County with felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.