CALUMET CITY — A 23-year-old Burnham man was wounded in a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Monday near Torrence and Harding avenues, police said.
Police shut down several blocks of Torrence Avenue, just north of Sibley Boulevard, after responding to a report of a gunshot victim, according to a news release.
Officers located the man, who had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.
A car with its front doors ajar sat facing east on Harding Avenue, within a cordoned-off crime scene area. Police wrapped crime scene tape around several blocks of Torrence and a grassy area west of the road.
A day care center, which appeared to be closed for the night, stood just outside the crime scene to the east along Torrence.
You have free articles remaining.
Illinois State Police also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 708-868-2500.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.