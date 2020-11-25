UPDATE: March 8 trial set in former Portage mayor's bribery case

HAMMOND — A March 8 trial has been set in the new bribery case against former Portage Mayor James Snyder.

But in a twist this time around, the defense floated the potential Wednesday morning of a bench trial heard by the judge rather than calling in jurors in order to allow for greater flexibility and to expedite the process.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who has been assigned to the case, reminded the defense that a bench trial would require them to secure the support of prosecutors.

There was also talk about a motion for Kennelly to reconsider the earlier court order for a new trial in the case.

Kennelly said that type of motion could be filed, "But I wouldn't be holding my breath."

The updates in the case came during a video conference call, during which time attorneys indicated they would need ten days for the new trial.

Federal prosecutors are again trying to prove Snyder, a Republican, solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.

The government alleges the then-mayor steered $1.125 million in contracts for the city of Portage to buy garbage trucks from a Portage trucking firm in 2013.