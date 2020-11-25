UPDATE: March 8 trial set in former Portage mayor's bribery case

HAMMOND — A March 8 trial has been set in the new bribery case against former Portage Mayor James Snyder.
But in a twist this time around, the defense floated the potential Wednesday morning of a bench trial heard by the judge rather than calling in jurors in order to allow for greater flexibility and to expedite the process.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who has been assigned to the case, reminded the defense that a bench trial would require them to secure the support of prosecutors.
There was also talk about a motion for Kennelly to reconsider the earlier court order for a new trial in the case.
Kennelly said that type of motion could be filed, "But I wouldn't be holding my breath."
The updates in the case came during a video conference call, during which time attorneys indicated they would need ten days for the new trial.
Federal prosecutors are again trying to prove Snyder, a Republican, solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.
The government alleges the then-mayor steered $1.125 million in contracts for the city of Portage to buy garbage trucks from a Portage trucking firm in 2013.
The government alleges Snyder solicited and received a $13,000 bribe from the firm’s former owners a few weeks later.
Snyder has pleaded not guilty.
His law team argues the $13,000 was a legitimate payment for consulting services Snyder provided the trucking dealership to save money on the cost of insurance and information technology.
Snyder was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations.
The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019, and a former judge in the case decided last month Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
It was announced last week that Snyder's new bribery trial, which was set to begin Dec. 7, had been postponed due to concerns over threats posed by the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Kennelly voiced the same concerns Wednesday, but said he has successfully held jury trials during the pandemic by social distancing participants across several courtrooms.
Federal prosecutors filed a document Thursday rejecting claims by Snyder that his bribery case should be dismissed because his right to a speedy trial has been violated.
When trials are postponed beyond the initial 70-day setting from arraignment, the additional time is excluded from the Speedy Trial Act cited last week by Snyder's legal team, according to Jill Koster, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.
The recent delay in Snyder's case was consistent with this practice, except that U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann did not set a new trial date because she was unfamiliar with this court's calendar and did not know when the current swell in COVID-19 cases would subside enough to allow for a safe jury trial, the document reads.
Snyder's team of attorneys argue the Speedy Trial Act mandates dismissal and there is "compelling circumstances" calling for dismissal without the right to refile the charge.
"In addition, a trial on a count taking place eight years after much of the relevant conduct occurred, more than four years after the indictment was returned, two years after the applicable statute of limitations lapsed, and more than a year after a new trial was ordered, would violate Mr. Snyder’s Sixth Amendment speedy trial right," according to the motion. "Following dismissal, this case may finally proceed to sentencing on the tax count."
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.