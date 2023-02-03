PORTAGE — An employee of a local McDonald's restaurant was caught on a surveillance video chasing down a customer following an argument and then hitting the customer in the face as she attempted to leave the building, Portage police say.

Sherise Parrish, 18, of Gary, was taken to the Porter County jail and has been charged with a misdemeanor criminal count of battery resulting in bodily injury, police said.

The A misdemeanor charge carries a potential sentence of up to one year behind bars.

Parrish left jail after posting an $800 cash bond, police said. A court order was issued forbidding Parrish from having any further contact with the alleged victim while the criminal case proceeds, records show.

Police said they were called out shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to the McDonald's restaurant at 6120 Central Ave. where the 40-year-old female customer told them she was struck in the face at least twice following a discussion with staff about her food order.

Police said the customer had visible injuries to her face, including the start of a black eye, a small cut bleeding under her right eye and a scrape on the bridge of her nose.

A surveillance video shows the customer walking across the lobby of the restaurant following a verbal dispute, police said. As she reaches the vestibule to leave, Parrish is seen running after her and then beginning to strike her with a closed fist.

Parrish reportedly told police she was working the back counter preparing food orders when the customer, who works as a DoorDash driver, became upset over a late order and threatened to slap her. The two exchanged words and Parrish claimed she was hit first.

When asked by police why she pursued the customer following the argument, Parrish claimed her manager told her to lock the restaurant doors.

"It was later determined that Sherise's manager did not tell her to lock the doors," police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jennifer Jones Philip Reiner III Krystal Castillo Ryan Malarik Brian Cooper Ronnie Borolov Brandon Davis Jr. Blake Megquier Robert Dixon-White Roy Johnson Joel Brumm Jo Ann Calo Bridgette Nelson Chriselle Waters Amannda Fore Zachariah Vigil Nicholas Longstreet James Galburth III Jerrahmia Jones Travis Wheeler Kevin Ryan Zachary King Zachary Bearden Deonte France Kathleen Kain Robert Gilmer Jr. David McDonald Austin Wilson Patrick Kohler Ronnie Cislo Jacob Odea Virginia Petri