UPDATE: Missing Porter County boy located, and is safe and sound, police say

VALPARAISO — A 13-year-old South Haven boy, who had went missing overnight, is back at home safe and sound, according to Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls.

"We appreciate the public's assistance," McFalls said Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police had issued a statewide Silver Alert for Blake Nielson and said he was believed to be in extreme danger. The alert was cancelled by mid morning Wednesday.

Police released a photo of Nielson.

The Silver Alert said Nielson was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, but a report from the county sheriff's department says he was last seen at lunchtime that day at Willowcreek Middle School in Portage.

Blake Nielson

Blake Nielson

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

