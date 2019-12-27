ST. JOHN — A 16-year-old boy reported missing was found Friday evening and back safe with his family, police said.
Maxwell Oliver went missing about 2 a.m. Friday from his home.
The St. John Police Department was dispatched to the 9600 block of West Oakridge Street to take a report of a missing person, according to St. John Police Chief James Kveton.
The teen's mother told police she had a disagreement with her son Thursday just before midnight, after which he left the house in an unknown direction on foot.
The family recently moved from Chicago, so it is not believed that the teen has any friends in the area, Kveton said. The surrounding area was checked by officers and a K-9 unit with negative results.
Times reporter Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.
