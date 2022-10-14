 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Missing Westville inmate found inside facility Friday evening

  • Updated
  • 0

WESTVILLE — A 31-year-old inmate at Westville Correctional Facility who was reported missing Friday afternoon has been found inside the facility, the Indiana Department of Correction said. 

Inmate Dustin Lappin was found about 6:41 p.m. Friday evening, according to the Department of Correction. The search for Lappin began earlier in the day when correctional staff saw he was missing in a facility count.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Investigators initially said there was no indication Lappin, who is serving time for robbery, had left the facility, according to a notice from the Department of Correction. The notice was issued to the public Friday afternoon "out of an abundance of caution."

Department of Correction officials will now work to pursue additional charges against Lappin, the IDOC said.

Lappin was sentenced in 2020 to serve eight years behind bars after he was convicted of robbery in Marion County. His expected release date was Jan. 7, 2026, and his last known address was in Clayton, Indiana.

Times Staff Writer Lizzie Kaboski contributed to reporting. 

Dustin Lappin

Dustin Lappin

 Provided
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

