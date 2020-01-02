VALPARAISO — Nearly three years after brutally stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death outside the Chesterton bar where they both worked, Hobart resident Christopher Dillard was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 65 years behind bars.
The term amounts to a life sentence for the 53-year-old, but he told the court he intends to appeal.
"What do you say to the monster that murdered your daughter," Matthew Gland said on behalf of his deceased daughter, Nicole Gland, of Portage.
The long-held pain by Gland's family and friends — many of whom sat through days of gruesome images and descriptions during the trial — came to the surface during Thursday's heated and emotional sentencing hearing.
"Who the heck gave you that power," Matthew Gland said to Dillard. "Who said you could take another life."
The family no longer smiles as much, he said, and sleep is difficult when it brings images of Nicole's final moments.
"God only knows the nightmare that she went through," Gland said. "There was no one there to help."
A jury found Dillard guilty two months ago of stabbing Gland more than 20 times overnight leading into April 19, 2017, while she was in her vehicle behind the former Upper Deck Lounge. Prosecutors said Dillard had been on a cocaine and alcohol-fueled binge and was frustrated when Gland rebuffed his sexual advances.
Dillard confessed to the crime, but prosecutors were forced to go to trial without it after it was tossed out by the Indiana Appellate Court, which said Chesterton police ignored Dillard's repeated requests for an attorney.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann lauded the police investigation Thursday, as well as the efforts of deputy prosecutors Mary Ryan and Armando Salinas.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said during sentencing that Dillard had been selfish, cruel and brutal.
"You are dangerous," the judge told him.
Clymer said blaming drugs was a "cop out."
"The drugs didn't kill Nicole Gland, you did," he said.
After sentencing Dillard to spend the rest of his life behind bars, Clymer said, "There should be no more victim impact statements."
Dillard declined the opportunity to make a comment Thursday and occasionally smiled during the sentencing hearing.
It was revealed he also faces charges from two decades ago in California of leaving a series of very sexually explicit and threatening telephone messages aimed at a woman and her 5-year-old daughter, according to testimony Thursday.
Matthew Gland described the pain of watching Dillard show no remorse during his nearly three-week trial and asked why he could not at least tell the family what he did with the possessions he took from Nicole after murdering her.
"You have sentenced us to a lifetime nightmare of pain," said Nicole's mother, Jessica Gland.
Matthew Gland said it was bittersweet how their first grandchild, born in the wake of the murder, was given Nicole's name in honor of the aunt she will never have the chance to meet.
"One day someone is going to have to explain to her what her name means," he said. "I don't know who's going to do that."
In the meantime, Matthew said he and his wife, who grew up in Chesterton, are no longer able to go downtown where their daughter was killed, have to be careful about the types of movies they watch and find it tough to use a kitchen knife knowing it was the weapon used to kill their daughter.
"We want our pound of flesh," he said. "We want our pound of flesh. It's that simple."
Courtney Bocard, who described herself as Nicole's best friend, said she still has a tough time believing her friend was killed.
"She was harmless," Bocard said.
"It hasn't gotten easier," she said. "It never will."
"All I want for my girl is justice," Bocard said.