UPDATE: More than 1,000 still without power in Portage; NIPSCO expects lights on by 11:30 a.m.

PORTAGE — Just more than 1,300 NIPSCO customers are still without power Friday morning in Portage following Thursday's strong winds, according to the company's website.
The number is down from nearly 5,000 earlier in the morning.
NIPSCO Communications Manager Tara McElmurry said the outage is due to an equipment issue at the substation in Portage.
"Crews are onsite addressing the issue and have already restored many customers," she said. "Currently, approximately 1,300 customers are impacted, and we expected those to be restored by 11:30 a.m."
There were 73 outages reported by the company in Griffith, 58 in Munster and smaller numbers scattered elsewhere around the Region. There had been 155 outages in Valparaiso early Friday.
NIPSCO issued a statement Thursday evening blaming outages on the day's strong winds.
"All NIPSCO crews and contractor resources continue to work as quickly and safely as possible in the ongoing gusty conditions to repair damage and restore power to customers experiencing an outage," the company said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.