Neighbor William Gillyard, who has lived in Gary's Miller area for the last eight years, said crimes like this “don’t happen over here.” Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond were shot and killed Saturday night at their home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond were shot and killed Saturday night at their home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary police are asking the public's help in identifying this man photographed near the scene of a double homicide Saturday night.
Provided
This surveillance photo could help Gary police investigating a double homicide Saturday night.
Provided
Neighbor William Gillyard, who has lived in Gary's Miller area for the last eight years, said crimes like this “don’t happen over here.” Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond were shot and killed Saturday night at their home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
GARY — Though they had only lived in the area for a short time, neighbors are in shock and mourning over the homicide a 13-year-old boy and his mother.
The two, who were identified Monday as Lavell Edmond, 13, and Temia Haywood, 35, were shot and killed Saturday night at their home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak confirmed with The Times Monday that the two are mother and son.
Police said they were called to the residence at 8 p.m. Saturday in response to the sound of gunshots fired.
While searching the residence, officers found an adult female and male juvenile suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and unresponsive, according to Gary police.
Haywood was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. and Edmond a minute later, according to the coroner's office.
Both suffered gunshot wounds, and both deaths were deemed homicides, the office said.
Neighbor William Gillyard, who has lived in the neighborhood for the last eight years, said crimes like this “don’t happen over here.”
“This has really hurt the community,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”
Gillyard said the two victims were “good people.” He described Edmond as a fun kid who played with the other children along the street and Haywood as a supportive, loving mother.
“We spoke to each other almost every day. She was a beautiful person who took care of her kids. She worked for them and made sure they went to school every day,” Gillyard said. “It’s sad to see that happen.”
Gillyard said Haywood was a single mother of four children, including Edmond. Pawlak, however, said police have only been able to confirm that she was the mother of Edmond and a younger daughter.
Police released images Sunday of two men being sought in the wake of the double homicide.
The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is seeking help identifying two men whose images were caught near the site of the shootings.
Anyone with information on the identity of either man is encouraged to contact Detective Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.