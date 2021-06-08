UPDATE: Mother arrested on neglect charges after baby, older brother suffer life-threatening injuries

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago mother was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging she neglected her two young sons, who each were treated for life-threatening injuries caused by abuse.

Bonnie E. St. John, 20, reportedly told family members who questioned her about bruising on her 2-year-old son's body in December she whipped him with a belt for biting his younger brother.

St. John's 10-month-old son was treated at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in March for a broken right arm, bruising on his thigh, jaw and forehead, uncontrollable vomiting and elevated liver enzymes, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Doctors concluded the baby's broken arm was caused by twisting of the extremity, records state.

East Chicago police talked with a relative of St. John's and learned her 2-year-old son also had bruises on his upper thigh, records state.

Her older son previously was treated at a hospital in January for uncontrollable vomiting, a rash all over his body and bruising on his torso, according to court documents.

St. John, of East Chicago's Harbor section, was uncooperative with hospital staff and said her children fall a lot, records allege.