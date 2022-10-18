UPDATE: Mother of Porter County shooting victim says remember son by his smile

VALPARAISO — As Tabitha Lenahan grieves the Friday shooting death of her son Andrew Lenahan, she said she would like everyone to remember the 18-year-old by his smile.
"His smile lit up a room," she said.
Tabitha and John Lenahan traveled to the Region from Savannah, Georgia, after receiving the shocking news that Andrew had died after being shot Friday night in Union Township in Porter County.
While officials have yet to release details of the incident, which resulted in a juvenile female being taken into custody, Tabitha said it is her understanding there was a gathering of friends underway and the girl did not know a gun was loaded when she pointed it at Andrew and pulled the trigger.
"He was fun loving," she said of her son.
Tabitha said she grew up in Gary, but has since moved around the country as a result of John's ongoing service in the Army. Andrew had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding.
"Anything he set his mind to he did it," she said.
Andrew leaves behind friends at each of the locations around the country where the family has lived, Tabitha said.
"He made an impression everywhere he went," she said.
She said Andrew loved telling jokes, cooking, playing football and paintball, and was a hunter.
"He was an active kid," John said of his son. "He enjoyed life."
Porter County police said they were called out around 10:15 p.m. Friday to the 600 block of west County Road 100 North in Union Township in response to reports of shots fired.
"Upon arrival, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound," said police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls.
"The suspect in the case, a female juvenile, was located and taken into custody without incident a short time later," McFalls said.
A hearing was held Monday at the Porter County Juvenile Services Center to determine whether to continue holding the girl, officials had said. The outcome of the hearing is confidential, as are other details of action against her until criminal charges are filed.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
The girl was taken into custody by Porter County police, who said they were called out around 10:15 p.m. Friday to the 600 block of west County Road 100 North in Union Township in response to reports of shots fired.