UPDATE: Mother of Porter County shooting victim says remember son by his smile

VALPARAISO — As Tabitha Lenahan grieves the Friday shooting death of her son Andrew Lenahan, she said she would like everyone to remember the 18-year-old by his smile.

"His smile lit up a room," she said.

Tabitha and John Lenahan traveled to the Region from Savannah, Georgia, after receiving the shocking news that Andrew had died after being shot Friday night in Union Township in Porter County.

While officials have yet to release details of the incident, which resulted in a juvenile female being taken into custody, Tabitha said it is her understanding there was a gathering of friends underway and the girl did not know a gun was loaded when she pointed it at Andrew and pulled the trigger.

"He was fun loving," she said of her son.

Tabitha said she grew up in Gary, but has since moved around the country as a result of John's ongoing service in the Army. Andrew had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding.

"Anything he set his mind to he did it," she said.

Andrew leaves behind friends at each of the locations around the country where the family has lived, Tabitha said.

"He made an impression everywhere he went," she said.

She said Andrew loved telling jokes, cooking, playing football and paintball, and was a hunter.

"He was an active kid," John said of his son. "He enjoyed life."

Porter County police said they were called out around 10:15 p.m. Friday to the 600 block of west County Road 100 North in Union Township in response to reports of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound," said police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls.

"The suspect in the case, a female juvenile, was located and taken into custody without incident a short time later," McFalls said.

A hearing was held Monday at the Porter County Juvenile Services Center to determine whether to continue holding the girl, officials had said. The outcome of the hearing is confidential, as are other details of action against her until criminal charges are filed.

If charges are filed, an open initial hearing will be held to inform the juvenile, according to the Indiana Public Defender Council.

Police will be releasing no further details as the investigation and case proceed, McFalls said Monday morning.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," he said. "Please keep the family of the deceased subject in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Andrew leaves behind two siblings, Gavin, 19 and Irelyn, 13, the parents said.

The family is planning to host a local viewing in the near future once details are worked out.