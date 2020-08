UPDATE: Motorcycle vs. car crash fouls traffic on U.S. 30 in Valparaiso

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Motorists are encouraged to avoid the local stretch of U.S. 30 in the area of the Walmart store where police were responding Wednesday morning to a crash between a car and motorcycle.

An injured person is being airlifted out of the site for treatment, police said.

Police are investigating, but do not believe at this time that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, which was reported around 9:30 a.m.

The crash at Strongbow Centre Drive has closed the access road to Walmart, police said.

Only one eastbound lane is open on U.S. 30, but police said more of the highway may be closed.

Westbound traffic is not impacted at this time.

Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.