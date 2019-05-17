PORTAGE — A 53-year-old Portage man is struggling with pain at a Chicago hospital after having part of his left leg ripped off Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle in the 5500 block of Clem Road, according to police.
Bruce Babics, who lives near the crash scene and has reportedly been riding motorcycles most of his life, told emergency responders there was a problem with the throttle on the bike and he had been traveling 100 mph, according to police.
"He is a amazing man and he didn't deserve this," his wife Mary Babics said late Friday morning. "I mean this man took on me and my three little kids, and his kids were older and almost grown."
Mary said the doctors at the University of Chicago Medical Center have had a difficult time controlling her husband's pain, but he is now resting.
"His leg is gone from below the knee and his femur is severely broke," she said. "He has steel rods inside and like a bracket on the outside of his left leg."
Mary said Bruce, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered only a minor bump to the back of his head and had been awake and talking to paramedics.
A witness told police she saw the 2010 Harley-Davidson FL9 series motorcycle traveling eastbound on Clem Road at what she thought was 65 mph, according to the incident report. The driver appeared to "swiggle" and lose control of the bike, she said.
She then heard the motorcycle collide with the rear of another vehicle.
Another witness said he heard the crash from inside his house and stepped outside to see the severed leg in the roadway, police said. He then notified his wife, who is a registered nurse, and helped keep the driver calm while his wife applied a tourniquet.
An officer arrived with another tourniquet and removed blankets, towels and bandages that had been placed on the driver's leg, which was severed at the middle of his femur, police said. The officer then placed his knee on the femoral artery in an attempt to stop the bleeding.
"I informed medics that my tourniquet did not appear to be tightening fully due to several bone fragments from his femur," according to police.
Mary reportedly told police her husband had left home just a short time before the crash and was out for a short ride because the bike had not been driven in almost a year. She said her husband had never had a motorcycle accident in his life and was not drinking Thursday.
Mary said their children are devastated by the accident.
Bruce has worked at the Ford Assembly Plant in Chicago for the last 19 years and she described her husband as a "hard worker, amazing husband and father."
A gofundme account has been created to provide financial assistance to the family.