UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after early morning crash, officials say
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after early morning crash, officials say

LYNWOOD — A vehicle collision claimed the life of one Lynwood man early Saturday. 

David Taylor, 47, was declared dead at Franciscan Health Munster at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department responded at 2:41 a.m. to the intersection of Torrence Avenue and Glenwood-Lansing Road in Bloom Township in reference to a crash. An investigation showed Taylor, who was driving a motorcycle, was southbound on Torrence from 186th Street when he collided with a sedan driven by a 20-year-old man.

Taylor was taken to Franciscan Health Munster, where the coroner's staff was called to examine his remains.

Lywnood Police and Fire assisted at the scene. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cook County Sherriff's Office at 708-865-4896.

