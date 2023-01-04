UPDATE: Motorist failing to put sticker on license plate nabbed with loads of pot, Porter County cop says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Hobart man who drew the attention of a patrolman by failing to put the 2023 registration sticker on his license plate was nabbed Tuesday with a large amount of marijuana and more than 100 THC vape cartridges, Porter County police said.

The officer said he was patrolling in the area of U.S. 6 and County Road 200 West shortly before 1:30 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle speeding without a 2023 registration sticker.

He stopped the vehicle and, while talking to the driver — identified as Austin Wilson — the officer said he smelled marijuana.

Wilson provided an up-to-date vehicle registration, which still had the license plate sticker attached, the incident report says. Police said Wilson had bloodshot eyes and appeared nervous.

A search of Wilson’s vehicle revealed a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, three 1-pound bags containing marijuana, six glass jars containing marijuana wax, 101 THC vape cartridges and 49 additional vape cartridges submitted for testing, police said.

While Wilson was being taken to Porter County Jail, he reportedly told the officer, “I might win this one” and argued that the traffic stop was invalid because he had an up-to-date registration, the incident report says. The officer informed Wilson he was speeding, which he denied.

Wilson was charged with felony counts of dealing in marijuana and possessing marijuana with a prior drug offense, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, court records show.