 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Motorist killed in U.S. 20 crash identified as Porter County man
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Motorist killed in U.S. 20 crash identified as Porter County man

Fatal Porter crash site

Police and other emergency officials work site of Thursday morning fatal crash at U.S. 20 and Worthington Road in Porter.

 Provided

PORTER — The motorist killed Thursday morning after slamming into a semi-truck along a local stretch of U.S. 20 has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon M. Seay of Porter, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Officials say Seay was driving a 2015 Ford Escape westbound on U.S. 20 at a high rate of speed when around 6:30 a.m. he veered into the right turn lane to began passing other vehicles stopped for a red light in the area of Worthington Road.

An eastbound 2006 Peterbuilt semi-truck carrying a steel coil was turning north off of the highway on to Worthington Road, Porter Police media spokesman John Lane said.

A witness stopped for the red light told police they did not see the passenger vehicle brake before colliding with the truck as it turned.

The passenger vehicle was severely damaged, police said.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department crash reconstruction team is investigating.

The crash closed all westbound lanes of U.S. 20 west of Ind. 49, but they have since been reopened, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fla. school district defies gov on mask mandate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts