UPDATE: Motorist killed in U.S. 20 crash identified as Porter County man

PORTER — The motorist killed Thursday morning after slamming into a semi-truck along a local stretch of U.S. 20 has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon M. Seay of Porter, according to the Porter County coroner's office.
Officials say Seay was driving a 2015 Ford Escape westbound on U.S. 20 at a high rate of speed when around 6:30 a.m. he veered into the right turn lane to began passing other vehicles stopped for a red light in the area of Worthington Road.
An eastbound 2006 Peterbuilt semi-truck carrying a steel coil was turning north off of the highway on to Worthington Road, Porter Police media spokesman John Lane said.
A witness stopped for the red light told police they did not see the passenger vehicle brake before colliding with the truck as it turned.
The passenger vehicle was severely damaged, police said.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department crash reconstruction team is investigating.
The crash closed all westbound lanes of U.S. 20 west of Ind. 49, but they have since been reopened, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
"While there may be a tendency to think those kinds of things do not happen here in Porter County, let me assure you nothing could be further from the truth," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said in a prepared statement.
The officer walked into a cloud of smoke in the room and found burned furniture, two torches commonly used for drug use, rolling papers, a glass marijuana smoking pipe and a large amount of other items, according to the incident report.