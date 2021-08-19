UPDATE: Motorist killed in U.S. 20 crash identified as Porter County man

PORTER — The motorist killed Thursday morning after slamming into a semi-truck along a local stretch of U.S. 20 has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon M. Seay of Porter, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Officials say Seay was driving a 2015 Ford Escape westbound on U.S. 20 at a high rate of speed when around 6:30 a.m. he veered into the right turn lane to began passing other vehicles stopped for a red light in the area of Worthington Road.

An eastbound 2006 Peterbuilt semi-truck carrying a steel coil was turning north off of the highway on to Worthington Road, Porter Police media spokesman John Lane said.

A witness stopped for the red light told police they did not see the passenger vehicle brake before colliding with the truck as it turned.

The passenger vehicle was severely damaged, police said.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department crash reconstruction team is investigating.

The crash closed all westbound lanes of U.S. 20 west of Ind. 49, but they have since been reopened, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

