Motorist killed in U.S. 30 crash was former longtime Valpo officer, department says

VALPARAISO — The 86-year-old motorist who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Thursday in the area of U.S. 30 and County Road 325 East had served for 35 years as a Valparaiso police officer, the department announced Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce yet another loss to the Valparaiso Police Department (VPD) family," Chief Jeff Balon said.

The man who died was identified Friday by officials as William "Buddy" Collins.

Few details have been released on the crash other than to say it occurred at 1:50 p.m. Thursday and shut down all westbound lanes of the highway and cross traffic along CR 325 East, according to Valparaiso police.

"Assistant Chief Collins proudly served the citizens of Valparaiso for 35 years, from July 1, 1969, to January 30, 2005," Balon said in a statement. "He was beyond proud to be a VPD officer, and he exemplified that pride by wearing his trademark gold necklace with a miniature Valparaiso Police Department badge charm."

Balon said, "Assistant Chief Collins will be remembered for his warm greetings, which always included a smile and a handshake. We pray for his beloved wife, Nancy, as she recovers from injuries she sustained in the crash."

"Our VPD family has experienced a lot of loss in the past two years," Balon said. "Please keep VPD in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of Assistant Chief Collins."

