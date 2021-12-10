UPDATE: Murder charge filed in former Region official's shooting death

"On Wednesday, we lost one of our most beloved public servants and a member of our community, Mary Felton, who was taken from us in a cowardly and violent way," Prince said. "This incident has been especially difficult for me and many of our neighbors here in Gary who have known Ms. Felton and her family for many years."

Detectives have made significant progress in the investigation, and will "not rest until this case is resolved," Prince said.

"I thank the Gary Police Department and our partner agencies for working around the clock on this matter, and we expect to have more information soon," the mayor said.

Felton's family members said she was their beloved matriarch.

"We cannot begin to express how profoundly we are grieving," the family said in a statement. "Mary Felton was a loving and doting mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many. She cared so deeply about her community."

Police said the homicide remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.