UPDATE: Murder charge filed in former Region official's shooting death

GARY — A 66-year-old man who previously served prison time for murder in Georgia was charged Friday in the shooting death of a former Region public official, authorities said.
Earl W. Shearer, who has addresses in Gary and Chicago, is accused of killing 74-year-old Mary Felton on Wednesday night in Gary’s Horace Mann neighborhood.
Felton found dead about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Lincoln Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Shearer was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Thursday after Whiting police stopped his car, because it was flagged by a license plate reader system, Hamady said. Shearer’s car was towed for further investigation.
Shearer was charged Friday afternoon with one count of murder, Lake Criminal Court records showed. He has not yet made an initial appearance.
Felton was "a dedicated public servant," who worked during her career for Gary, the Calumet Township trustee's office and the Gary Housing Authority, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.
She also served on the Gary Public Library Board and was a former member of the Gary School Board.
"On Wednesday, we lost one of our most beloved public servants and a member of our community, Mary Felton, who was taken from us in a cowardly and violent way," Prince said. "This incident has been especially difficult for me and many of our neighbors here in Gary who have known Ms. Felton and her family for many years."
Detectives have made significant progress in the investigation, and will "not rest until this case is resolved," Prince said.
"I thank the Gary Police Department and our partner agencies for working around the clock on this matter, and we expect to have more information soon," the mayor said.
Felton's family members said she was their beloved matriarch.
"We cannot begin to express how profoundly we are grieving," the family said in a statement. "Mary Felton was a loving and doting mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many. She cared so deeply about her community."
Police said the homicide remained under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
