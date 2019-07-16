CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge alleging he killed a Wheatfield woman in March 2018 in a Hobart hotel.
Christopher Traicoff, 41, of Calumet Township, faces up to 20 years in prison and life on parole in the strangling death of April Salazar-Bernal, 38, a mother of four.
Salazar-Bernal's mother, Gloria Bernal; friend Heidi Rowen; and family member Jose Figueroa listened as Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell reviewed a plea agreement with Traicoff. Rowen wiped tears from her eyes.
“She was my forever friend,” Rowen said after the hearing. “She left a lot of broken hearts.”
Traicoff had been facing two counts of murder and one count each of robbery, forgery, fraud and failure to report a dead body in connection with the case.
Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charges in exchange for Traicoff’s plea to one count of level 2 felony of voluntary manslaughter.
The voluntary manslaughter charge alleges Traicoff intentionally killed Salazar-Bernal “in a sudden heat,” Deputy Prosecutor Kathleen Kurowski said.
Traicoff was released from prison the first week of March 2018 and was on parole for felony burglary and escape convictions before connecting with Salazar-Bernal about a week later, court records show.
The two were seen at a Hammond bar before Salazar-Bernal's disappearance, records say.
They rented a room together starting March 12, 2018, at the Key West Inn, 1855 S. Mississippi St., according to the plea agreement. They were the only two people who entered the room, and Traicoff exited the room alone.
Traicoff was seen driving Salazar-Bernal's car in Hobart and Gary between March 13 and 15, 2018.
A relative found Salazar-Bernal's body in the hotel room March 15, a day after reporting her missing in Jasper County. The cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to manual strangulation, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
