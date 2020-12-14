UPDATE: Murder suspect jumped out vehicle window while in McDonald's drive-thru, remains on the loose, dangerous, police say

A Hammond man accused of murder escaped from custody Monday afternoon in Gary and remains on the loose and dangerous, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Leon Taylor, 22, was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, when Taylor managed to flee from the area of 35th Street and Grant Street in Gary, despite being locked into a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace, police said.

A manhunt by Gary police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department, including its helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape.

Martinez said the search is ongoing and anyone with knowledge of Taylor's whereabouts should call 911. He said Taylor is known to frequent Hammond, East Chicago and Gary.

An emergency alert about the escape was sent to mobile phones in Lake County at 7:48 p.m.

Taylor is a black man, 6 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police.

Martinez said Taylor was being transported from O'Hare International Airport at the time of the incident.