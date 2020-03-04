You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Narcotics use behind fatal crash in Valpo, police say
UPDATE: Narcotics use behind fatal crash in Valpo, police say

Jonathan Miano, The Times

VALPARAISO — One person is dead after Tuesday night's crash on Silhavy Road near Glendale Boulevard, according to authorities. 

The use of narcotics is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the Valparaiso Police Department. 

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency personnel, as of 10 p.m., had remained on scene, forcing a full road closure for more than three hours. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area last night.

The crash involved three vehicles, and three additional occupants were injured, police said. 

Charges are being forwarded to the prosecutor's office as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates at nwi.com.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

