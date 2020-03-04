UPDATE: Narcotics use behind fatal crash in Valpo, police say

VALPARAISO — One person is dead after Tuesday night's crash on Silhavy Road near Glendale Boulevard, according to authorities.
The use of narcotics is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the Valparaiso Police Department.
The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency personnel, as of 10 p.m., had remained on scene, forcing a full road closure for more than three hours. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area last night.
