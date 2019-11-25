GARY — The shooting death of a Portage man Sunday night in the city's Glen Park section marked the second slaying of a delivery driver in the neighborhood in less than a month.
David J. Shelton, 30, a pizza delivery driver, died after a shooting about 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Street, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police responded to the scene. A Gary police K-9 appeared to begin a track away from the scene but later returned with its handler.
Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Phillip Hearne, 60, of Gary, was shot to death about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 3500 block of Pierce Street.
Hearne was an innocent victim in a robbery, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Hearne appeared to have been shot while in a vehicle, which struck a fire hydrant and parked car before coming to a stop.
Anyone with information about Shelton's homicide is asked to call Detective Michael Equihua, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
