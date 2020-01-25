UPDATE: Bomb squad determines box found in dead man's home not explosive device, police say

HAMMOND — The Porter County Bomb Squad evacuated neighbors around a Hammond home after family members found a box with wires sticking out of it in a deceased man’s residence.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Spruce Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday after a family member found a suspicious item inside the home, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A man who lived in the home recently died and relatives, while going through his belongings, found a box with wires sticking out of it. Police agreed the device looked suspicious and for security measures called the Porter County Bomb Squad to inspect the mysterious box.

Two neighboring houses were evacuated for precautionary safety measures, Kellogg said. In addition, a block in each direction was cordoned off to minimize traffic around the house.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bomb unit determined the box was not an explosive device and no one was injured.

Kellogg said while the device has been cleared as not being dangerous, it is still unknown what the object is.

The scene was cleared around 2:15 p.m. and neighbors were able to return to their homes. Hammond police, firefighters and the bomb squad also left the area.