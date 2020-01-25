You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Bomb squad determines box found in dead man's home not explosive device, police say
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: Bomb squad determines box found in dead man's home not explosive device, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The Porter County Bomb Squad evacuated neighbors around a Hammond home after family members found a box with wires sticking out of it in a deceased man’s residence.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Spruce Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday after a family member found a suspicious item inside the home, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A man who lived in the home recently died and relatives, while going through his belongings, found a box with wires sticking out of it. Police agreed the device looked suspicious and for security measures called the Porter County Bomb Squad to inspect the mysterious box. 

Two neighboring houses were evacuated for precautionary safety measures, Kellogg said. In addition, a block in each direction was cordoned off to minimize traffic around the house.

The bomb unit determined the box was not an explosive device and no one was injured.

Kellogg said while the device has been cleared as not being dangerous, it is still unknown what the object is.

The scene was cleared around 2:15 p.m. and neighbors were able to return to their homes. Hammond police, firefighters and the bomb squad also left the area. 

“Hammond Police would like to thank the Porter County Bomb Squad for their quick response and expertise,” Kellogg said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts