FAIR OAKS — A new video released by an animal rights organization Wednesday morning shows adult cows being abused during the milking process by employees at Fair Oaks Farms.
The recent footage is said to come from a second undercover investigation at the Newton County company by Animal Recovery Mission, focusing specifically on the older animals there.
ARM officials allege the adult cows are milked just hours after giving birth, with the placenta sacks still visible and blood coating their legs.
Fair Oaks Farms founder Mike McCloskey has not released a statement in light of the new video, where employees are shown striking the cows with their hands and large metal poles as the animals are loaded into the rotary milking system. Some can be seen falling off the metal platform or being kicked for insubordination.
“Workers discipline cows by snapping tails in half,” the video’s narrator says. “Cows are brutalized three times a day, 365 days a year for life.”
The five-minute video is supplemented with a clip of a public tour at Fair Oaks Farms, with the guide telling visitors the cows “want to be there.” It then cuts to cows being abused by employees for failing to stand during milking.
The video’s narrator alleges sick and injured cows are denied medical treatment, later dying as a result.
The footage concludes by urging viewers to go dairy free after showing the discarded corpses of cows and calves on company property.
Workers were shown using drugs and transporting calves to a veal farm in North Manchester, as well.
McCloskey said he was unaware calves were being sold to the veal industry, citing a lack of communication between the general manager in charge of livestock sales and himself.
“It was not our practice in the past ... and (I) apologize for the unintended false claim made previously," McCloskey said in a statement to The Times June 6. "Our bull calves will no longer go to veal."
Fair Oaks Farms accounted for less than 4% of all calves purchased by Midwest Veal, the Wabash County farm shown in the June 4 video by ARM investigators.
The former employees — Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31, Edgar Gardozo Vazquez, 36, and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 38 — have not been arrested since the sheriff's office is still attempting to locate them.
Alongside having random audits frequented at Fair Oaks Farms, McCloskey announced June 6 that cameras will be installed around the farms in areas where interactions between animals and employees occur.
McCloskey said the camera's footage will be watched by a trained animal welfare professional and put on public display for visitors.
“I am committed to never again have to watch a video of our animals suffering the way that they suffered," McCloskey said June 6 in a video posted to Fair Oaks Farms' Facebook page. "I guarantee you that this will never happen again at Fair Oaks Farms."
ARM and its founder
Founded by Richard Couto in 2010, ARM conducts undercover investigations — similar to what has been done at Fair Oaks Farms — using "direct-action" techniques in hopes of exposing abuse and "extreme criminal acts" committed against animals, according to the group's website.
Last spring, Couto said he visited the Fair Oaks Dairy Adventure and saw what he perceived as “red flags” during the presentation.
“Knowing what I know about the dairy industry, it all seemed very staged," Couto said. "I went home and quickly put together Operation Fair Oaks Farms Dairy Adventure."
On its website, the nonprofit organization lists more than 30 operations it's conducted, including at alleged illegal slaughter farms, animal fighting rings and dairy farms.
For 2019, ARM received an overall score of 55.69 out of 100 from Charity Navigator, a national charity assessment group that looks at an organization's finances, accountability and transparency, according to Charity Navigator's website.
ARM's recent score is based on data from fiscal year 2017, when the most recent IRS form 990 revealed the nonprofit's financial data, the website states.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as the story develops.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
