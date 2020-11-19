UPDATE: No criminal charges for cop who shot, killed Rashad Cunningham

"Whether or not Rashad was agitated in that moment, that does not provide the rationale for using excessive and lethal force," Stroth said.

He said the family is disappointed in the prosecutor's decision. Carter and his staff met with the family this morning, Stroth said.

"It was an emotional meeting with the family. They are very disappointed. Rashad Cunningham should be alive today," Stroth said. He said Cunningham's mother, Tonia Simmons, and Heather Fox, who dated Cunningham and has a child with him, is taking the news hard.

"They've lost part of their heart and soul that was taken away from the actions of Price working under command of Gary Police Department," Stroth said.

Cunningham's death by police last year in the city's Midtown section sparked a number of protests in Gary, mainly led by family and civil rights activist groups like Black Lives Matter Gary/NWI, Stolen Lives Project, and the Tree of Life Justice League.

Two lawsuits were filed in the wake of the incident against the city and the officer, claiming the shooting was unjustified and police used excessive force in making arrests.

Carter had the task this year of reviewing the results of a Lake County Sheriff's Office investigation into the shooting.