WATCH NOW: Feds on site of triple fatal Region train crash; major crossings remained blocked

GARY — Three people are dead after their vehicle was struck Tuesday morning by an eastbound train at the Howard Street crossing near Miller Avenue in the city's Miller area, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The vehicle was headed southbound on Howard Street from Miller Avenue when it was struck by the CSX train. The collision caused all three victims to be ejected from the vehicle, Hamady said.

The crumpled silver vehicle that came to rest off the track was identified by police as a four-door Chevy.

Miller Train Crash 3.jpg A Lake County Coroners vehicle drives along 6th place in miller to a scene of a Car accident.

The train is at a stop blocking the major crossings at Lake Street and Old Hobart Road.

Hamady said police have not yet identified the three victims but said the vehicle had local license plates.

Miller Train Crash 11.jpg A Federal Railroad Administration official observes the accident site in Miller Beach.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.