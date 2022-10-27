UPDATE: No one injured when 3-story Region building collapsed; cause under investigation

LAPORTE — Officials have not yet determined what caused a three-story building under renovation at 710 Lincolnway to collapse Wednesday night, according to LaPorte Assistant Police Chief Billy Degnegaard.

No one one injured as a result of the collapse from either being inside the building or as a result of debris falling into the nearby roadway, LaPorte Fire Department Chief Andy Snyder said.

Firefighters were called out to the site at 9:40 p.m. and determined the collapsed building had been in the beginning stages of renovation.

"LPFD crews established a safe zone in front and rear of the building and blocked the road off completely," according to the fire department's initial report.

A crew also knocked on doors of the adjoining apartment buildings to ensure the structures were evacuated, the department said.

Utilities were reportedly shut off to the collapsed building and debris was removed from the roadway. Barriers were placed in the area to direct traffic, firefighters said.

Degnegaard said the city building inspector, code enforcement officer and fire department will be looking into the cause of the collapse.

"There was some debris that entered the road, so the roadway was closed for public safety and in case heavy equipment was needed," he said. "The roadway is now open with only one eastbound lane closed."