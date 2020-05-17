You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: No suspects in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy, police say
UPDATE: No suspects in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy, police say

Lauren Cross

GARY — Police say they have no suspects in the fatal shooting here Saturday of a 12-year-old Chicago boy.

"We don't know who shot him," said Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

The boy, identified as Demetrius Townsel Jr., was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The shooting has been ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Other agencies involved included the Gary Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigations and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.

