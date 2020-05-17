UPDATE: No suspects in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police say they have no suspects in the fatal shooting here Saturday of a 12-year-old Chicago boy.

"We don't know who shot him," said Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

The boy, identified as Demetrius Townsel Jr., was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The shooting has been ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Other agencies involved included the Gary Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigations and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.