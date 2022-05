UPDATE: No threat found after Merrillville middle school evacuated second time in a month, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Students at Pierce Middle School had to be evacuated to the high school following the second bomb threat in the last month, a spokeswoman said.

Following an investigation, the Merrillville Police Department said no threat was found.

Merrillville police were alerted of the alleged bomb threat at 1 p.m., said Merrillville Cpl. Matt Vasel.

The school was evacuated and students were transferred to the high school, where they were dismissed at 2:15 p.m., said Merrillville Community School Corp. Public Information Officer Donna Stuckert.

Officers and Lake County Sheriff's police dogs searched the school and nothing was found. The Merrillville Police Department is continuing the investigation of the alleged threat. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Vasel at 219-769-3531, extension 363, or mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.

The middle school students also had been sent to the high school March 22 in response to a bomb threat, officials said at the time.

"Our first priority was making sure everyone got out of the building safely," the parents of the middle school students were told by email following the March scare. "Law enforcement has completed a thorough sweep of the building and has determined the school is safe for reentry."

