UPDATE: NWI firefighter accused of stealing $4,000 could face termination

Stansil and Richardson each face two felony charges: fraud on a financial institution, and theft where the value is between $750 and $50,000, records show.

The victim first reported the theft of funds from the Regional Federal Credit Union to Hammond Police Department officials, which in turn forwarded the case to the Gary Police Department, records show.

A detective determined the IP address used to transfer the funds was tied to a computer belonging to the Gary Fire Department.

The computer is one of three stationed at Methodist Northlake Campus in Gary, police said.

At the time, Richardson was stationed at the Black Oak Area Station 13 and that the staffing/station log for Sept. 23 indicated Richardson had transported a female to the Gary hospital for treatment, records state.

Computer records further indicated someone using Richardson's identification had signed onto the computer at the hospital on the date of the fraudulent transaction from the victim's bank account into Richardson's account, records allege.