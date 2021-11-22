UPDATE: Off-duty officer convicted of lesser charges in veteran's homicide

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted a U.S. Veterans Affairs police officer of aggravated battery and battery Monday in an off-duty shooting Jan. 3 that resulted in the death of a Navy veteran.
Timothy R. Thomas, 40, also was found guilty during a subsequent bench trial of a firearm enhancement in the fatal shooting of Nicholas Lile, 42, in the basement of Lile's home near Lowell. Lile did not have a gun.
The jury acquitted Thomas of a murder charge, which carried a penalty of 45 to 65 years in prison.
Aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, carries a possible sentence of three to 16 years. The possible penalty for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years, which must be served consecutively to any sentence Thomas receives for aggravated battery.
Thomas' attorneys, Ben Murphy and Christopher Cooper, told jurors during the six-day trial that Thomas, a U.S. Army veteran, acted in self defense and "had no choice," because he had been attacked by Lile and feared for his life.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz urged jurors to use their own common sense and life experiences as they weighed evidence and testimony in the case.
"Actions speak louder than words," she said. "When those words do not match up with the physical evidence at the scene, that's all they are: words."
Thomas testified he was in a "knock down, drag out fight" with Lile, but Thomas' injuries were minimal and not much was disturbed in Lile's basement, Jatkiewicz said.
Thomas testified Lile launched at him from a stool on one side of the room and grabbed him by the neck as he stood on the opposite side of Lile's wife, Jessika Lile, and her friend Angela Gauler.
Thomas said Lile threw him to the floor, got on top of him and began punching him in the head as he put his hands up to shield himself from the blows. He said Lile strangled him and he prayed to God to save him.
Thomas testified he was able to get to his feet and back out of his own sweatshirt — which caught the hat he was wearing inside of it — to escape a "cross-collar choke" as Lile repeatedly threatened to kill him.
Thomas said he drew his gun, announced he was a police officer and shot Lile as Lile charged at him.
Cooper told the jury it was the state's burden to prove Thomas did not act in self-defense.
"Indiana law gave Tim Thomas the right to protect himself with a firearm," Cooper said. "It just wouldn't be the right thing if this jury came back with a verdict that didn't respect the right to self-defense."
Jatkiewicz objected, saying Cooper was misstating the law. Judge Salvador Vasquez told jurors Indiana's self-defense law was detailed in their final instructions.
Thomas testified Lile, who served as a Navy Corpsman attached to a U.S. Marines battalion, claimed he was a sniper for the Marines and wasn't bothered by killing people.
"It's well known in the military that the Marines Corps' primary mission is killing people," Cooper said, resulting in another objection from Jatkiewicz.
Vasquez told Cooper to continue with a "fact-based argument."
The defense displayed a photo of a weight room, which Thomas testified Lile told him was a "house of pain" during a tour of the basement.
"Tim had every reason to believe that Nic Lile was strong and Nic Lile was capable of killing him with his hands," Cooper said.
Jatkiewicz said when an individual acts in self-defense, the force used should be proportionate to the threat.
She showed the jury photos of Thomas' hands.
"All he has is what looks like some bleeding around his cuticles," she said. "It's not reasonable that those hands led to a bullet in the chest."
Thomas appeared to have a mark on the right side of his head and a mark on his nose, but those "do not equal a bullet in the chest," she said.
"So, what happened? Well, something clearly happened, but there has been nothing to show it required deadly force," Jatkiewicz said.
Thomas testified Jessika Lile ordered him out of her house after the shooting, picked up his sweatshirt — with his hat in it — and threw it at him before he fled her basement. Police body camera videos shown to the jury Monday showed Thomas was wearing the sweatshirt and hat when officers arrived.
Jatkiewicz replayed 911 calls, contrasting Jessika Lile's distraught cries for help against Thomas' statement, "I've been attacked. I'm an off-duty police officer."
In her 911 call, Jessika Lile repeatedly asked, "Why did he do that to you?"
"Imagine you've just seen your husband shot," Jatkiewicz said. "Are you thinking about throwing a sweatshirt at the person who just shot him? Because that's what the defendant wants you to believe."
Despite Thomas' testimony that he knew he couldn't render aid to Nicholas Lile and left to get help, he didn't tell a dispatcher to send an ambulance for Lile until five minutes into his 911 call, she said.
Lile weighed 220 pounds and lifted weights every day, but Thomas wasn't coughing and didn't have a raspy voice — common symptoms of strangulation — as he talked to the dispatcher, she said.
Gauler initially told police repeatedly she saw a "physical altercation" between Thomas and Nicholas Lile before the shooting, but she later gave a second statement to police that she was intoxicated and wasn't sure what happened.
Cooper accused Gauler of changing her story after talking to Jessika Lile, who recorded two of their phone calls after seeing reports that Gauler initially told police she witnessed a physical altercation.
Jatkiewicz told jurors that if they didn't find Jessika Lile and Gauler to be credible, the physical evidence would still show Thomas' decision to shooting Nicholas Lile in the chest while he was unarmed wasn't justified.