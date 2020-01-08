CROWN POINT — Recent court filings shed more light on why attorneys for a man accused of killing a teenager over an Xbox last summer think police lacked probable cause to search the defendant's house and charge him with murder and attempted robbery.
Garry L. Higgins, 17, was arrested July 3 when police executed a search warrant at his Gary home.
He was charged as an adult July 5 in connection with the June 12 shooting death of 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera, of Merrillville, in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary.
Higgins' attorney, Michael Woods, filed an amended motion to suppress and exclude evidence that accuses police of "recklessly" omitting that witnesses in the Peluyera homicide and a Merrillville robbery involving a man with a similar M.O. identified one of Higgins' friends as the suspect.
The Times is not naming the 18-year-old man identified as a suspect in the two cases, because he has not been charged in either case.
Police initially sought charges against another friend of Higgins' — Dezman C. Dukes, 18, of Merrillville — in the Peluyera homicide, but a magistrate rejected the case for lack of probable cause. The Lake County prosecutor's office officially withdrew the charges in September.
Lake County sheriff's police Cmdr. Mike Stewart defended the work of investigators with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.
"Defense attorneys often mischaracterize and minimize evidence against their client and even call into question the integrity of investigations. However, the Lake County Sheriff's Department handled this investigation thoroughly and with the utmost integrity," Stewart said. "Early in the investigation this evidence was presented to a neutral and detached magistrate who found that probable cause existed and issued a search warrant for Gary Lee Higgins' home. Every step in the investigations was documented. All the evidence gathered, in its entirety, was presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office for consideration of criminal charges."
Woods filed the amended motion to suppress after Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay asked Lake Criminal Court officials to deny Higgins a hearing.
Grindlay wrote Woods failed to include an offer of proof — such as sworn affidavits — to support the claim that detectives deliberately or recklessly omitted information from court filings. Higgins is not entitled to a hearing for allegations of negligent or innocent mistakes, he said.
According to Higgins' motion, investigators were interested in the Merrillville robbery case because it involved a suspect with a similar M.O. to the suspect in the Peluyera homicide.
A detective reviewed video of the robbery and noted that the suspect looked similar to Higgins' friend, whom The Times is not naming. The victim in the robbery also identified the suspect as Higgins' friend in a photo lineup.
When police presented a photo lineup to a witness in the Peluyera homicide, he also identified Higgins' friend as the shooter, the motion states.
Police relied on information from the Merrillville robbery case; the witness in the Peluyera homicide; Dukes, who told police he ran away as Higgins shot Peluyera; and the man identified as a possible suspect when they sought a search warrant for Higgins' home and charges against Higgins, records state.
However, in both cases, detectives omitted information that Higgins' friend — and not Higgins himself — had been identified as a possible suspect by a police detective and victim in the Merrillville robbery and by a witness in the Peluyera homicide, the motion states.
"No reasonably prudent person armed with the facts omitted here would believe there to be probable cause Garry Higgins had committed the crimes of murder and robbery," Woods wrote.
Higgins is scheduled to appear Friday for the second part of a hearing on his petition to let bail.
The execution of a search warrant at Higgins' home and his arrest July 3 were featured on a July 17 episode FOX's "First Responders Live," which featured Lake County sheriff's police.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray in October denied Woods' request to order 44 Blue Productions to turn over "any and all unedited video recordings of the activities of the Lake County Sheriff's Department" related to the episode.