UPDATE: On-duty Valparaiso police officer died from cardiac complications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police Sgt. Steve Kobitz died as a result of cardiac complications while on duty Monday, according to the city police department.

The 51-year-old was discovered in distress in his police vehicle parked outside of the city police station, according to police Sgt. Joe Hall.

"Sgt. Kobitz was immediately tended to by his fellow officers when he was discovered, and Valparaiso fire soon responded and took over treatment," Hall said. "Sgt. Kobitz would later succumb to his condition while at Porter Regional Hospital."

Police Chief Jeffrey Balon said, "It is with a heavy heart to talk about the unexpected passing of Sergeant Steve Kobitz. I spent many years working alongside Steve during holidays, weekends and midnights, and I can truly say that Steve was much more than a co-worker; he was a friend and a brother.

"The memories that I have working with Steve, along with his hardy laugh and dry sense of humor, will never be forgotten," Balon said. "Steve will be sorely missed by every member of the Valparaiso Police Department, and my thoughts and prayers go out to Steve’s children and loved ones."