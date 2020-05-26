UPDATE: On-duty Valparaiso police officer died from cardiac complications

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police Sgt. Steve Kobitz died as a result of cardiac complications while on duty Monday, according to the city police department.
The 51-year-old was discovered in distress in his police vehicle parked outside of the city police station, according to police Sgt. Joe Hall.
"Sgt. Kobitz was immediately tended to by his fellow officers when he was discovered, and Valparaiso fire soon responded and took over treatment," Hall said. "Sgt. Kobitz would later succumb to his condition while at Porter Regional Hospital."
Police Chief Jeffrey Balon said, "It is with a heavy heart to talk about the unexpected passing of Sergeant Steve Kobitz. I spent many years working alongside Steve during holidays, weekends and midnights, and I can truly say that Steve was much more than a co-worker; he was a friend and a brother.
"The memories that I have working with Steve, along with his hardy laugh and dry sense of humor, will never be forgotten," Balon said. "Steve will be sorely missed by every member of the Valparaiso Police Department, and my thoughts and prayers go out to Steve’s children and loved ones."
"I would like to thank our community, public officials, and especially our brothers and sisters in the public safety sector, for all their support and condolences during this difficult time," Balon added.
A statement issued by the department said, "Sgt. Kobitz began his career in February 1992, honorably serving the city of Valparaiso for over 28 years. During his tenure, Sgt. Kobitz has served as a Field Training Officer, Accident Reconstructionist, and Canine Officer."
"Sgt. Kobitz further mentored many young officers, was well respected by his peers, and will truly be missed by everyone," the department said. "Our condolences are extended to his family, friends, fellow officers, and the community he spent half of his life serving."
"Final preparations regarding services are still being completed and will be released at a later time," the department said.
