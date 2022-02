UPDATE: One dead, juvenile sent to hospital following Gary crash, police say

GARY — The area of 39th Avenue and Georgia Street is expected to remain closed until around 11:15 a.m. following a two-vehicle crash that killed one driver and sent the other to the hospital, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

It appears a juvenile driver was northbound on Georgia at 7:34 a.m. when he struck a westbound vehicle on 39th, Hamady said.

The adult male driver struck is the one who died, while the juvenile was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, he said.

The identities of the drivers are not yet available, though police say they were the only ones in their vehicles.

Lake County police have been called in to help investigate the crash scene.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.