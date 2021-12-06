UPDATE: One killed in Monday morning crash into stalled semi on I-65

A man died in a two-truck collision Monday morning along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 just north of 61st Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash involved a semi and box truck, police said.

Marques White, a 37-year-old Portage resident, died in the collision that took place at Mile Marker 256.2 of Interstate 65 southbound in Merrillville, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the crash at about 7 a.m. Monday. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the cause was an accident, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

White was killed upon impact at the incident that took place around 5:50 a.m. Monday morning, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

"There was a disabled semi on southbound Interstate 65," he said. "It was on the shoulder, not on the road. A large box truck ran into it and we don't know why. The driver might have fallen asleep on the road."

The driver of the semi-trailer truck was uninjured in the crash and did not require any medical attention, Rot said.