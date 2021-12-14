 Skip to main content
UPDATE: One southbound lane of I-65 reopens following honey spill, state says
The left southbound lane of Interstate 65 is now open at the site of a truck crash in Jasper County that spilled honey on the roadway, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said.

"Could be another hour of clean up for the right lane and shoulder," INDOT said shortly before 11 a.m. Central Standard Time. "Expect delays in the area."

"Crews have been out clearing the roadway, but a large amount of honey was spilled and will need to be cleared before it can reopen," the state had said.

Traffic is reportedly being diverted off the highway at Ind. 14.

Indiana State police suggest motorists use U.S. 41 or Ind. 55 as alternative routes.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

